Canaccord Genuity Lowers Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $125.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.05.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $102.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.80 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $99.86 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,070 shares of company stock worth $2,290,022 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,756,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after purchasing an additional 269,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,656,000. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

