Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,030 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Credicorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Credicorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Credicorp by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Credicorp stock opened at $144.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $172.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.67.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

