Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,707 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 17,056.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,577 shares of company stock worth $4,178,082. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.54.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

