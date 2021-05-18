Comerica Bank Sells 695 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Wingstop worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 41,120 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $974,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Wingstop by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $36,482,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Wingstop by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $133.21 on Tuesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.76, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.12.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,377. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

