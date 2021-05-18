Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,242,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 132,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 112,733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 983,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,737,000 after purchasing an additional 81,154 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 1,450.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 80,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,657,000 after buying an additional 75,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $144.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.00. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $159.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.