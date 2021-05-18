State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

PCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,214,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $4,791,636.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $59.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.69. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $32.41 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.34.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

