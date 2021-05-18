Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Shares of NGVT opened at $89.41 on Tuesday. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.