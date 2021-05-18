State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,869,000 after buying an additional 26,881 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 1,192.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 347,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,801,000 after purchasing an additional 320,395 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 217,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,888,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,252,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth about $32,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $189.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.21. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $142.10 and a 52 week high of $193.66.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

