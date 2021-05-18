Comerica Bank Has $2.52 Million Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of AeroVironment worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $1,418,625.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,101.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 1,100 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $132,308.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,625 shares of company stock valued at $27,889,733. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AVAV opened at $107.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVAV. TheStreet downgraded AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.