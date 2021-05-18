Comerica Bank Cuts Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of National Fuel Gas worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 23,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

Shares of NFG opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

