Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Insider Howard Albert Sells 50,000 Shares

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $2,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AGO opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.42.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 4,609.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 102,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 22,386 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 129,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 99,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

