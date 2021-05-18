Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,527,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,590,000 after acquiring an additional 440,290 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,684,000 after acquiring an additional 197,949 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,425,000 after buying an additional 139,435 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $446,000.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $206.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $222.36.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.89.

In related news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $773,723.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,335.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

