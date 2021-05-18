Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

