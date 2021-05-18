Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of The Brink’s worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in The Brink’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth $144,000.

Get The Brink's alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE BCO opened at $79.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.68 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $84.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 15.42%.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $415,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $2,010,845.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.