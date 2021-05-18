Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,533 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 580 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTXS opened at $116.87 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.25 and a 200-day moving average of $130.58.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $90,700.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,702 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,181 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

