State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $961,000 in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Celsius by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Celsius by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in Celsius by 33.3% during the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius stock opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.88. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 781.25 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CELH. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.