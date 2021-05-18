State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $961,000 in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Celsius by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Celsius by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in Celsius by 33.3% during the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.
Celsius stock opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.88. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 781.25 and a beta of 2.17.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CELH. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.
About Celsius
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
