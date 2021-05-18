Mizuho Boosts Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $66.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.46.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $62.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,090.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 140,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after buying an additional 128,452 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 441,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after buying an additional 57,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12,738.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 21,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 21,018 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.