Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

INSE stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $11.57.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 404,419 shares of company stock worth $3,771,275. 20.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 974,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 769,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 73,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

