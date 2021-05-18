Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Raised to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Systemax (NYSE:SYX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SYX. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Systemax in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Systemax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE SYX opened at $34.28 on Monday. Systemax has a 1 year low of $18.68 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.54 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. Systemax’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Systemax will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In related news, CMO Klaus Werner sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $74,663.89. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $117,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Dooley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,165 shares of company stock worth $1,133,921. Insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYX. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Systemax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,309,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Systemax by 365.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 83,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Systemax by 320.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 70,393 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Systemax by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 58,059 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Systemax by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 37,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

