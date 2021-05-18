Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Insider Sells $118,988.00 in Stock

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) insider Dian C. Taylor sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $118,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dian C. Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Dian C. Taylor sold 2,095 shares of Artesian Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $84,910.35.

NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.88. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $42.70. The company has a market cap of $377.89 million, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.02.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.261 per share. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 140,238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,068,000 after buying an additional 89,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 32,590 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the fourth quarter worth $845,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 59,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 21,675 shares during the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

