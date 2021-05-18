Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Acquires 5,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $75,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $15.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.54.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 356,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 109,600 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $14,218,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 366,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
