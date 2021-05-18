Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Acquires 5,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $75,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $15.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.54.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 356,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 109,600 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $14,218,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 366,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

