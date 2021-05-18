BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black Sells 1,000 Shares

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $63,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,594.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.86. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,444,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,625,000 after buying an additional 1,345,386 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,860 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,120,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,829,000 after purchasing an additional 300,839 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in BWX Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,584,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,516,000 after acquiring an additional 172,555 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $8,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

