Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WKCMF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

WKCMF opened at $155.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.26. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of $59.50 and a 1 year high of $159.28.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

