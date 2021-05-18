StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Diego Rotsztain Purchases 727 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,799.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,748. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of SNEX stock opened at $69.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.24. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $70.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,948,000 after purchasing an additional 127,429 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,957,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,344,000 after acquiring an additional 27,832 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,141,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
