StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Diego Rotsztain Purchases 727 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,799.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,748. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $69.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.24. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $70.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,948,000 after purchasing an additional 127,429 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,957,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,344,000 after acquiring an additional 27,832 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,141,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

