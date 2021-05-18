Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 4.57. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $12.68.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. Antero Resources’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $55,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $88,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.