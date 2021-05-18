TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $43.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $53,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,130.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Steven G. Fishbach sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $83,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,309 shares of company stock valued at $10,173,019. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth about $1,057,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $3,373,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 953.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 10.3% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 314,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 29,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after purchasing an additional 590,556 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

