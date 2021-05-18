Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology stock opened at $143.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $93.02 and a 52 week high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total transaction of $84,538.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,190.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.