Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.55.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $214.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $112.94 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.83.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $8,641,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.1% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 20,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,980,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,972,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 249.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,262,000 after buying an additional 65,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

