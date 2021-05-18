Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.03 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $322.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.87 and a 12-month high of $471.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.99.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

