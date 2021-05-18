Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 665,283 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 30.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 528,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 82,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,874,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $23.56.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.