Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 3,386 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of UAL stock opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.46 and a one year high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.