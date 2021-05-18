Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $229,000 Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CODI opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

CODI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 26,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $634,343.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $94,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,324. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

