2,015 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,589,000 after buying an additional 4,852,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $135,104,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,970,000 after buying an additional 739,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,724,000 after buying an additional 475,804 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 678.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 469,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,994,000 after buying an additional 408,906 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $120.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.18. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $50.97 and a 52-week high of $122.80.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CINF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.