Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 481 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $2,247,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL opened at $202.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $203.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JLL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

