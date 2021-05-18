WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of WRK opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average is $47.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WestRock has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.