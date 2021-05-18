Signaturefd LLC Has $91,000 Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VER. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

NYSE VER opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VER. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

