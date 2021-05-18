Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 493 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AB. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 624.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $552,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of AB stock opened at $43.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.77. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $46.92.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

