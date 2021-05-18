Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $242,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

