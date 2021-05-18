Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $261,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $204.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.92 and a 200-day moving average of $182.78. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $111.32 and a one year high of $210.38.

