Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $1,541,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $4,113,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASO. Loop Capital began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $405,576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,132,734 shares of company stock valued at $633,638,744.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average of $23.97.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

