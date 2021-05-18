CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,039.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 19,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $817.96 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $635.00 and a 12-month high of $952.76. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $868.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $875.59.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price objective (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.27.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,792 shares of company stock valued at $29,631,818. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

