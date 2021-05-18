KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $19.10 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

In other KnowBe4 news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.