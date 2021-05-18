Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Avista were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Avista by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Avista by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $431,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,680,205.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $378,658.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 176,841 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avista stock opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average is $41.40. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVA shares. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

