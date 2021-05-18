Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Position Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,070,000 after acquiring an additional 228,269 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,164,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,459,000 after acquiring an additional 758,301 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,722,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,461,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TCOM opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average is $36.05. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCOM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.94.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

