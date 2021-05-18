Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

In related news, Chairman David D. Smith sold 332,811 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $11,282,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider J Duncan Smith sold 69,366 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,080,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 987,349 shares of company stock valued at $32,300,982 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $39.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.