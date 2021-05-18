MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MKKGY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MKKGY opened at $34.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.51. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.