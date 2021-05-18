MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MKKGY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS MKKGY opened at $34.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.51. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

