JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AKYA. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $20.17 on Monday. Akoya Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

