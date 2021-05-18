Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ferrovial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Ferrovial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

FRRVY stock opened at $30.34 on Monday. Ferrovial has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.52.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

