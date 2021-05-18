BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock Position Lowered by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

NYSE:BJ opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $231,157.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,922,453.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,142 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

