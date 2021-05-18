ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Morgan Stanley

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.83.

ADCT stock opened at $21.42 on Monday. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $56.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.08.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. Sell-side analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADCT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,782,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,965,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,986,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,612,000 after purchasing an additional 898,606 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,630,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,210,000 after purchasing an additional 829,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 153.8% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 607,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 368,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

